The County Commission is expected to fill a vacancy in the Fifth District by choosing from one of two candidates during its upcoming meeting.
At Monday’s work session, Chairman Dwight Jewell said two candidates had applied to fill the seat vacated by Linda Sue Johnson, who moved out of the district.
Kayla Moore and Sarah Murray will each make their case to commissioners, who will vote on which candidate to seat. A majority must choose a winner, who would serve the remainder of the term through August 2022.
Also on the May 24 agenda are first readings on the county’s 2021-22 budget and tax levies. The Budget & Finance Committee approved the budget during four nights of hearings and the tax levies are unchanged from last year — $2.4388 in the general services district and $0.8755 in the Urban Services District.
If approved, both will come back for second and third readings at the Commission’s June meeting.
Commissioners may vote on a new contract with CoreCivic to operate the company’s Trousdale Turner Correctional Center prison. The current five-year contract expires on July 1 and negotiations remain ongoing.
County Mayor Stephen Chambers told commissioners he hoped to have a new, five-year contract ready for a vote Monday. If the contract is not finished, it will almost certainly come up for a vote in June.
Three rezoning requests are scheduled for public hearings and a second vote. One would change roughly 14.4 acres on Highway 25 next to Blankenship Collision from C-2 commercial to R-2 residential, to permit for development for a 48-lot subdivision. The second would change 0.69 acres on West Main Street from R-2 to C-1 to allow for commercial development, and the third would change 10 acres on Highway 231S from A-1 agricultural to C-1 to allow for an automotive and towing service to operate.
The 2021 County Road List will also be up for approval by commissioners.
The County Commission will meet on Monday, May 24 at 7 p.m. in the upstairs courtroom of the old courthouse. Meetings are open to the public.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
