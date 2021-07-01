The County Commission put a temporary hold on plans by the Water Department to build a $1.2 million office building, choosing to defer a decision until July.
With a 13-6 vote, commissioners accepted a motion to defer from Jerry Ford during their June 28 meeting. The vote was held by a show of hands and who voted which way was not recorded.
“It seems like this has come at us… I’d like to have a little more time to take a look at this and be sure that’s what we want to do,” Ford stated while making his motion.
The Water Board has called a special meeting for Tuesday, July 6 at 7 p.m. in the courthouse to discuss the status of the project, and has invited any commissioners or members of the public with questions to attend.
“Your Water Department is working hard trying to improve service to this community,” stated board member Heather Bay. “This is a project that was brought before you in 2018, and many of you approved the budget and the purchase of the property.
“You put a job before us to be done… We’ll gladly answer any questions you have on the table. This is an investment for this community to take care of what we already have and investments you have already made.”
Commissioners debated whether they had the authority to step in, as the Water Department purchased the property — located behind the County Administration building — in 2018 and receives no county funding.
“Why are we trying to micromanage? Who sets policies — us or the Water Board?” asked Mary Ann Baker.
It was pointed out that as a department of county government, the Water Department is unable to hold title to property separately from Trousdale County government. That restriction applies to all county departments.
Other commissioners asked whether the Water Department could better use its funds toward expanding access to those areas in Trousdale County without city water.
County Mayor Stephen Chambers, who also sits on the Water Board, pointed out that the return on investment in low-populated areas made that unfeasible.
“The comptroller’s office says this is an enterprise fund, it has to fund itself,” the mayor said. “If you spend that money and there’s no way to get the money back, the comptroller’s office will come down on you very heavily because it’s a waste of funds.”
Commissioners also unanimously approved plans to relocate the Election Commission’s office to the courthouse, with the move to be made by February 2022.
The county’s budget and tax rates for 2021-22 were also approved on second and third readings with unanimous support. The tax rates are staying unchanged at $2.4388 in the county and $0.8753 in the Urban Services District.
A number of end-of-year budget amendments were approved, all of which were internal transfers of funds already allocated.
Commissioners approved the appointments of Amy Davenport, Jenesia Ellis and Thena Haynes to the Library Board, as well as those of Sarah Murray to the Planning Commission and Rick Davis to the Beer Board. Davis, who was appointed to fill a vacant Commission seat in May, was also named to the Economic Development, Education, Law Enforcement and Personnel committees.
Two rezonings were approved on first reading and will come back in July for public hearings and second votes. One changes a 1-acre tract on Walnut Grove Road from A-1 to R-1, while the second changes 7.15 acres on McMurry Blvd. from C-2 to R-3.
Two notaries were approved: Freddie Banks and Maria Lockstad.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.