The County Commission will once again take up a grant for improvements at Trey Park, this time with a controversial part removed.
The $196,000 project, which includes 50% matching funds from the Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation, will be voted on Monday night as part of the Commission’s September agenda.
A $240,000 request was reject by commissioners in August amid questions regarding whether to use wood chips to fix the play surface or look at a more expensive but longer lasting solution. This time, the grant only will be up for a vote without the additional surfacing.
If approved, the grant would add handicap-accessible play equipment to Trey Park and rework the sidewalk entrance to meet standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Also up for votes Monday are six other budget amendments:
- $14,000 for upgrades to the county’s VOIP phone system (fund balance draw);
- $2,281 in repairs to a Senior Center van;
- $24,357 for equipment for the sheriff’s office;
- $14,856.87 for the schools’ Summer Learning Camp in 2022;
- $79,549 in salary adjustments for the school system; and
- $2,326.50 in uTrust donations to the schools.
The sheriff’s request is to purchase new firearms, holsters, tactical lights and other equipment. Sheriff Ray Russell said at Monday’s Commission work session that his office typically replaces officers’ firearms every 10 years. Since grant funding through TNCAMS was available this year, he was choosing to do so a year early to avoid having to ask the Commission for funding next year.
The school salary adjustments are necessary after a corrected salary schedule was received from the state with regards to minimum salaries and raises, County Mayor Stephen Chambers noted.
Commissioners will also vote on a support resolution for Tennessee Central Economic Authority’s grant application for the PowerCom industrial site, adding a “whistleblower” policy required under the American Rescue Plan, a new franchise agreement with Comcast and making Hall Street and Gregory Street one way to improve traffic flow near Ward School.
Commissioners will also elect a chairman and chairman pro tem for the upcoming year. Chambers said Monday he hoped to have an appointment to the Water Board to replace Craig Moreland, but did not know yet if he would have a nominee.
The County Commission will meet Monday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. in the upstairs courtroom at the old courthouse. Meetings are open to the public.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
