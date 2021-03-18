The County Commission will formally announce a vacancy in the 5th District during its meeting Monday evening.
The vacancy was caused after Linda Sue Johnson moved out of the district, triggering her resignation. Chairman Dwight Jewell made the announcement during Monday evening’s work session.
As there is not a scheduled election this year, the Commission will appoint a replacement to serve the remainder of the unexpired term through August 2022. That decision will likely be made at the Commission’s April meeting.
Anyone interested in seeking appointment can contact the mayor’s office at 615-374-2461 or Jewell at dwightjewell@gmail.com. Candidates must be a resident of the 5th District for at least six months and have been a resident of Trousdale County for a year. For other qualifications required by Tennessee Code Annotated, interested parties can contact the mayor’s office or Jewell.
Commissioners will also vote Monday on a number of budget amendments, including a $72,000 audio/video system for the old courthouse. The funds will come from federal stimulus money received by the county and will not cost taxpayers anything.
“This came from the Communications Committee and will be new microphones and a speaker system, new video equipment to better record meetings so they can be posted to our YouTube channel or Facebook,” Jewell told commissioners.
The system also has the capability to record votes electronically.
“It should simplify the voting a little bit,” Jewell added.
Other budget amendments on Monday’s agenda
- $52,900 for digital radios for the Volunteer Fire Department ($12,900 of this funding will come from stimulus funds);
- $14,257 in insurance recovery for the Sheriff’s Department for a vehicle that was wrecked last month;
- $300 in revenue from the Workhouse;
- $5,000 in a Homeland Security grant for EMA equipment;
- $5,000 in overtime costs at the Convenience Center because of being short staffed;
- $7,500 in cleanup items at the Highway Department; and
- $4,375 in recovered costs by the Highway Department for guardrail damage.
Three proposed ordinances regarding requirements for sidewalks and cluster mailboxes in new subdivisions will be up for votes on first reading.
Commissioners will also consider a litter grant application, and resolutions asking the Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology to consider adding meat processing to their curriculum, and opposing state legislation to modify certificate of need requirements for health care facilities.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
