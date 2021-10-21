Redrawn boundaries for each of Trousdale County’s 10 districts will be up for approval by the County Commission during next week’s meeting.
The county’s Redistricting Committee has come up with a redrawn map, as required every 10 years once new census totals are released. Trousdale County’s population was 11,615 in the 2020 Census, although state law allows the county not to include the roughly 2,500 prisoners at the Hartsville prison when drawing local boundaries.
Administrator of Elections Steve Paxton spoke to commissioners at their Oct. 18 work session on what changes had been made in the local districts.
“The requirement of redistricting is that we have no more than a 10% deviation from the perfect number, in this case 910.7 people (per district),” Paxton said. “These lines will be in place for the 2022 election.”
The redrawn districts range from 870 people in District 7 to 933 in District 2, with the largest deviation being 4.5% in District 7, which should see an increased population based on current housing trends.
Paxton said the Redistricting Committee also made an effort not to move current commissioners and School Board members out of their current districts and had succeeded in that task.
In all, only 234 people were moved from one district to another with Districts 4, 5 and 9 losing some population to Districts 3, 7 and 8. Some residents on Storytown Road, Sulphur College Road and Broadway will be affected by the changes.
Also next week, commissioners will vote on resolutions for 2021-22 committee assignments, opposition to a federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate and a proposed charter amendment relating to the Volunteer Fire Department.
The charter amendment would remove references to salaries in the Fire Department and clarify that the department is to be governed by county personnel policies.
Four ordinances will be up for votes. One would repeal part of the county code relating to the Water Department and address a conflict with Water Board policy, while the other three are re-zonings on first reading. They would change property on McMurry Blvd. near the Hickory Ridge subdivision from R-1 to C-2, on Highway 141N from A-1 to R-1 and on Highway 10 from A-1 to R-1. All would require public hearings and second votes in November.
Eight budget amendments are up for votes:
- $5,000 in an Emergency Performance Grant;
- $4,478 in additional compensation for a deputy in the Election Office;
- $44,500 in CARES Act funding for the Senior Center;
- $5,238 in insurance recovery;
- $7,428 for the Chamber of Commerce to put brochures in various travel centers;
- $19,308 for the schools’ afterschool program; and
- $500 and $30,650 in grant funds for the
- school district.
The elections deputy is necessary as Paxton has been unable to fill the position, which was created this year and funded at $9 per hour. The added funds would raise that to $13 per hour at 20 hours per week, without benefits.
County Mayor Stephen Chambers said he would be appointing Kendra Stafford to the Water Board. That appointment will require Commission approval.
The County Commission will meet Monday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
