The County Commission will have a light and mostly routine agenda when it meets on Monday, Nov. 23.
Commissioners will hold a public hearing and second vote on adopting the 2018 International Code Council residential building codes. The residential code was approved on first reading in October after the Commission voted unanimously to remove a provision requiring fire sprinklers in new residential construction.
Monday’s second reading will not have that provision as part of the code.
Three re-zonings will be up for initial votes. One rezone property on Halltown Road from R-1 (residential) to R-2, the second on Highway 231S from A-1 (agricultural) to R-1 and the third on Hayes Avenue from C-2 (commercial) to R-3. If approved, they would come back for second readings, most likely in January as the Commission traditionally does not meet in December.
Six budget amendments are up for approval:
$3,317 from the Senior Center’s reserve funds to purchase a carport for its new van and printing expenses for its cookbook;
$21,904 in insurance recovery for repair work on the old courthouse;
$8,500 in CARES Act funding for the Senior Center to purchase groceries and personal items for senior citizens;
$21,050 in the Solid Waste Fund for a vacant mechanic position that is being reclassified back into a laborer position;
$300 in UTrust grant funding for the school system; and
$13,281.82 in grant funding for the school system to be used for health services.
Commissioners will also vote on updating the county’s OSHA plan and extending the county’s personnel policy regarding leave because of COVID-19. The updated personnel policy allows full- and part-time employees to take administrative leave because of specific reasons related to COVID-19 and will run through Dec. 31, 2021.
Three appointments will be on the agenda. Bobby Satterfield is up for reappointment to the Housing Authority Board and Heather Bay is being appointed to the Water Board to replace Mark Beeler, who has resigned effective Dec. 1.
Beeler has also resigned his position on the Industrial Development Board. County Mayor Stephen Chambers said at Monday’s Commission work session that he expected to have an appointment to that vacancy but did not have a name as of press time.
A fourth appointment — that of Hartsville’s new fire chief — may be on the agenda Monday as well. Chambers said Monday he was scheduled to meet with Jay Woodard, who was the lone applicant for the position, and would decide this week whether to advance that appointment to the full Commission.
The County Commission will meet on Monday, Nov. 23 at 7 p.m. in the upper courtroom of the old courthouse.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
