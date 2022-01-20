The County Commission will vote Monday evening on approving up to $100,000 in funding for replacement of the surface in the Trey Park playground.
The Parks & Recreation Committee held multiple discussions last year on replacing the current grass surface, and indicated a preference for rubber mulch instead of wood chips. The mayor’s office has received estimates into the cost, but will have to bid the job out.
County Mayor Stephen Chambers noted that the $100,000 would come from a Local Government Support Grant received by the state in 2021.
Replacing the Trey Park surface will coincide with work done on a grant received last year for adding handicapped-accessible play equipment in the playground. The Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation, which awarded the grant, is requiring the remainder of the play surface be replaced as a condition of receiving the grant.
“TDEC wants (material that meets) an international standard… If we don’t meet that standard, TDEC might refuse to reimburse us that $90,000 we got through the grant. This seems to be one of those situations where he who has the fiddle calls the tune,” Chambers said.
Other budget amendments up for votes Monday will include:
- $7,104 for increases in health insurance premiums;
- $10,090 on bonus cleanups for the workhouse and clerk’s office;
- $8,550 in insurance recovery for the sheriff’s department;
- $5,000 in grant funding for equipment at the Senior Center;
- $27,500 grant funding for books, equipment and computers at the library;
- $3,350 in increased costs for patrol laptops for the sheriff’s department; and
- $87,475 in closeout funds for the Streetscape project.
Chairman Dwight Jewell noted that the Streetscape funds were in the previous year’s budget and not used. Monday’s vote, if approved, would move those into the current year’s budget but not actually cost the county any money.
Commissioners will also vote on a number of reappointments, with David Nollner and Rick Davis being named for four-year terms on the Beer Board, Leah Petty and Seth Thurman for four-year terms on the Industrial Development Board, Mark White to a four-year term on the Water Board and Freddie Banks and Ron Moreland to four-year terms on the Board of Zoning Appeals.
The County Commission will meet Monday at 7 p.m. in the upstairs courtroom of the old courthouse.
Three rezoning ordinances are up for first reading and will come back if approved for second votes and public hearings in February. The first would move 3.12 acres on Scruggs Lane from A-1 to R-1, the second 16.2 acres on Templow Road from A-1 to R-1 and the third 3.86 acres on Pike Lane from A-1 to R-1.
A measure to increase the costs for renting a rolloff trash container will be up for a vote, as will a resolution to sunset the current wheel tax on May 31. Any remaining funds from the wheel tax, which was voted in to pay for the high school, will be dedicated to paying toward the replacement of the middle school roof. As the wheel tax was intended for paying education debt, that use will satisfy the requirement.
