Trousdale County’s commissioners approved two policy changes related to the coronavirus outbreak during a special called meeting Tuesday evening.
The meeting was held electronically via Zoom software. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has issued an executive order on March 20 allowing for government meetings to be held electronically, provided that the meeting is accessible to the public and that audio or video must be made available to the public within two business days after the meeting.
All of the 20 commissioners were able to take part in Tuesday’s meeting.
The first policy change allows part-time county personnel to be eligible for administrative leave with pay if necessary because of COVID-19. The second policy requires any county employee granted administrative leave with pay to certify that they will not work at another employer during their leave.
“Part of the CDC’s guidance on COVID-19 response is to make personnel policies as flexible as possible to allow leave for employees. The Comptroller’s Office has stated that any policy changes in response to COVID-19 should be approved by county or city legislative bodies, so this is to comply with their requirements,” said County Mayor Stephen Chambers.
Currently, the Budget & Finance Committee’s April 20 meeting (6 p.m.) and the Commission’s April 27 meeting (7 p.m.) are scheduled to be held electronically. Information on how to access those meetings will be made available prior to those meetings.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
