Trousdale County’s Communications Committee gave its recommendation to adding 50 new extensions to the county government phone system, despite confusion on the total cost.
Adding 50 new lines would carry a one-time expense of $12,724 for parts and labor, along with a recurring $1,563 quarterly charge for licensing. That total does not include the phones themselves, which cost $248.50 each.
The agenda for that meeting, posted on the county’s website, listed that $1,563 as an annual charge and had no mention of the $12,724 charge.
For the past few years, the county has used a Voice Over Internet Protocol (VOIP) system that allowed for up to 100 different extensions. Chambers said at present, all but two of those are being utilized and the time has come to add more, which will come with increased cost.
“Right now the package we have, we’re limited to 100. Once you go over 100, we have to go to a new package,” the mayor stated. “There are some labor costs and equipment costs if we’re going to upgrade this.”
Amy Thomas, the mayor’s administrative assistant in charge of budgeting, said there was enough funding in the county’s 2021-22 budget to absorb the recurring cost but that the one-time fees would require a budget amendment.
Approval must still come from the Budget & Finance Committee and the full County Commission.
Chambers also updated the committee on efforts to expand Internet access into the downstairs courtroom of the old courthouse, in anticipation of the Election Commission moving into that space in 2022.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.