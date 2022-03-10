Trousdale County’s Industrial Development Board approved at its Feb. 24 meeting draft framework for a program designed to offer tax incentives for business relocating to the area.
The PILOT (Payment in Lieu of Taxes) program would allow Trousdale to offer companies to make set payments for a limited time, rather than paying property tax. Many communities have similar programs, which are intended to offer financial benefits to new companies.
The draft for the PILOT program was prepared by the Rochelle, McCulloch & Aulds law firm out of Lebanon.
“I feel good about this procedure. It is a well though-out document that will carry on for many years, hopefully,” chairman Bryan King said.
Under the draft framework approved, industrial projects and distribution facilities would be eligible to apply for the program, which would have a maximum of seven years. The framework contains an eligibility matrix that includes the number of new jobs, wages and capital expenditures for any business seeking to apply.
The PILOT program must be approved by the County Commission before it takes effect, and King indicated that would likely happen in March. Any specific incentives once the program is in place would also require Commission approval.
“If it’s adopted by the Commission, it will depend on the case-by-case basis of the company applying,” King noted. “This is set up with checks and balances so it has to go through a number of approvals.”
County Mayor Stephen Chambers noted that the Industrial Development Board had worked on establishing a PILOT program for several years. Chambers chaired the board prior to his election as mayor in 2018 and said he knew of at least one company that might have moved to Trousdale County had such a program been in place.
“It’s something that been stressed several times, this has hurt us in recruiting industry,” he said. “I’m glad to see it passed.”
Chambers added that he was still hearing from commercial entities interested in Trousdale County, but noted that a lack of available commercial property was proving to be a hindrance.
“I would like to see if there’s any commercial developers interested in some of our vacant properties,” the mayor said. “We have a general lack of commercial space…”
Increased census numbers, new planned residential units and daily traffic numbers are proving that Hartsville is becoming an attractive site, Chambers said. The future addition to Highway 141 will open up even more property for development, he noted.
“We’re starting to see a whole lot of things,” Chambers said. “With the growth we’re seeing, I feel good about the direction we’re going.”
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
