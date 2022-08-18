Newly-elected Trousdale County commissioners were strongly encouraged to attend Monday night’s commission training at the Trousdale County Courthouse.
The local training session precedes next week’s state-required training for all newly-elected officials in Tennessee.
This is the first year that Trousdale County held a local training session, but the county saw the need for it as the state-required training focuses more on issues that apply to all 95 counties in Tennessee.
“The state training doesn’t cover a lot of our local procedures,” said Trousdale County Commission Chairman Dwight Jewell. “They cover Tennessee Code Annotated, the Sunshine Law ... things that are more state issues.”
District 2 commissioner Landon Gulley added, “If I had been here four years ago sitting in this same seat, I could see where it would be beneficial to have an idea of what is expected. It gives an upfront, what-are-you-getting-into start.”
Although this year’s local training session was not required, although strongly recommended, it was well attended by both newly-elected and veteran commissioners.
“This (training) was strongly recommended,” said newly-elected District 9 commissioner David Thomas. “This is the first year they’ve had this training for new commissioners. I think it is well-needed for us. For new people coming in, some of them have no experience in county government at all. This provides a good introduction. We’ll then go on to the state mandated (training), which builds upon this, so when we start, we are not starting blind.
“The state training does not actually talk about what we do here in the county. It’s more general, because it has to apply to all the counties across the state.”
According to Tennessee law, county commissioners have 120 days after their election to complete all state-required orientation training. However, local officials will be sworn in on Aug. 29 and officially begin their terms on Sept. 1.
