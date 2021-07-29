Richard Johnson, center, was honored during Monday’s County Commission meeting for his 35 years of service as a commissioner.
“He has gone above and beyond for many years,” Commission Chairman Dwight Jewell said of Johnson. “Richard is one of the kindest men I have ever known and I’m proud to call him ‘Uncle Richard.’ ”
Director of Schools Clint Satterfield noted Johnson’s 16 years of involvement with a youth work program to provide summer jobs. Many youths worked for the county during that time.
Johnson was presented with a plaque, a commemorative decal for his truck and a proclamation of recognition from the state legislature. Johnson is pictured with members of his family, County Mayor Stephen Chambers and State Rep. Terri Lynn Weaver.
