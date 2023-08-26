Proposed regulations on the adult entertainment industry are being considered by county leaders as there are currently no policies in place in Trousdale County regarding such businesses.
Although, at this time, there are no adult-oriented venues in Trousdale County, the goal of the proposed legislation is to control where those types of businesses can operate, since no legal business can be prevented from operating in the county.
“Trousdale County has zero regulations on the adult entertainment industry,” said Trousdale County Codes and Zoning Enforcement Committee Chairman and Trousdale County Commissioner David Thomas. “There are none. We never opted into the state’s regulations. (Anywhere in) commercial zoning, any of these entities could go in. This will not stop any entity from coming into Trousdale County, because that’s illegal, but it would give us some sort of regulation so we can manage where it could be located.”
Trousdale County Planning Commission Chairman John Kerr added, “We don’t want to get blindsided by anything. We need to make sure that we are able to do something, because if someone tries to do this (open an adult entertainment venue), then you (could be) looking at first amendment issues.”
According to Thomas, the proposed regulations for adult-oriented businesses in Trousdale County have been derived from regulations in Cheatham County.
“Cheatham County’s definitions on adult entertainment are very blunt and specific,” said Thomas. “They closely mimic what the state has in place. There has already been some legal action (in Cheatham County), and it stood. Everything was good on their end. So, why would we want to recreate the wheel and take those chances and make those errors that we know have already been fixed?”
According to a 2021 National Library of Medicine study, adult-oriented establishments have been significantly tied to the rise in the violent crime rate in areas where such businesses operate.
With such concerns considered, both the Trousdale County Codes and Zoning Enforcement Committee and the Trousdale County Planning Commission are asking county commissioners to only allow these businesses to operate within the M-1 industrial zoning areas of the county.
“Both committees agree that the M-1 general industrial would be preferred for this type of business,” said Thomas.
At its meeting on Monday night, the Trousdale County Commission will consider the proposed regulations on the adult entertainment industry within the county.
