Renovations are officially underway for the Trey Park playground in Hartsville, which is part of a three-phase improvement project at the Hartsville City Park complex.
With the first phase in progress, county leaders are continuing to look at various sources of funding for the later portions of the multi-phase project.
In 2019, the county decided to create a master plan for the Hartsville City Park complex, which includes the 25-year-old Trey Park playground, using money from a $20,000 Built Environment grant.
The final master plan was approved by the parks and recreation committee in 2020.
“A master plan was developed, and the first part of that plan was to redo Trey Park (playground),” said Trousdale County Mayor Jack McCall. “The first phase of the renovations for the park is supposed to be done by the spring of 2024.”
In June of 2021, the county secured a 50-50 matching grant for $600,000 from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) to help fund the project. The county used American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to match the TDEC grant to pay for the first phase of renovations.
However, because it is is a multi-phase project, county officials are also looking at additional funding options. One such favorable option is a grant offered through the BlueCross Foundation, a BlueCross and BlueShield charity.
“We are in the beginning stages looking at (the BlueCross grant),” said Trousdale County Public Works Committee Chairman and Trousdale County Commissioner Bubba Gregory. “I received a brochure in the mail about a month ago about this. I knew that Red Boiling Springs had done it. So, I got with the mayor, and he went and spoke to a lady in Red Boiling Springs who had applied for their grant from BlueCross.”
McCall added, “We are going to look at different options. We are looking at applying for the BlueCross grant that they used for the park in Red Boiling Springs. The window to apply for the grant was from Aug. 1 to Aug. 31, so we weren’t able to do it this year because we just found out about it. But our plan is to apply for it next year. It will be used for the next phase of the park. It will either be for the tennis and basketball courts, or for pickle ball, or for another phase that we may develop between now and then.”
Red Boiling Springs resident Crystal Justice was largely responsible for helping to secure the BlueCross Foundation grant money for Old Lake Park in her hometown.
With her previous experience, Justice has agreed to help Trousdale County leaders apply for the same grant, to be used in the later phases of the Hartsville City Park complex renovations.
“Crystal Justice, from Red Boiling Springs, has agreed to helped us write the BlueCross grant,” said McCall. “She did it for Red Boiling Springs and is willing to help us write the grant.”
Justice added, “I’ve made a connection and have a very good relationship with the foundation. I told the mayor I would be happy to work with the committee in Trousdale County.”
Although phase one of the multi-phase improvement project for the Hartsville City Park complex should be completed by spring, according to the master plan, the subsequent phases will take up to 10 years to complete.
