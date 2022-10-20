The Trousdale County Commission heard updates from Mid-Tenn Engineering Company President and Project Manager Evan White on the condition of the county’s aging water and sewer system at its Monday night work session, which was held the Farmer’s Harvest meeting room.
“I’ve been working with the water board for many years,” said White. “There’s a lot of rehab out there that has to be addressed. We’re looking at several different projects.
“The water treatment plant needs to be looked at. It is over 50 years old. There are some inaccuracies in flow data, and we are trying to get that addressed.”
In tackling some of the more pressing issues, the county is looking at federal grants and other monies that will help alleviate some of the financial burden to the community.
“There is an American Rescue Plan (ARP) grant through the federal government,” said White. “They’ve appointed almost $3 million, but you have to apply for it by Nov.1.”
Needless to say, the water and sewer board is having to address new projects for both water and sewer.
“You have some inflow and infiltration problems that have been going on for many years ... inflow and infiltration from rain water, every time it rains, is affecting the sewer system,” said White. “There is no way of tracking it down at this point. So, we are wanting to do some flow meters and get those in place to figure out where all the water is coming from.”
However, in order to fund such large projects, the county plans to take advantage of money that has been allocated for regional use — in addition to grant money — as the federal government set aside funds to use between participating counties in the development of a pipeline.
“There is $119 million set aside by (U.S.) Congressman (John) Rose was for both water and sewer,” said White. “It was set aside for regional (use). Everybody put in on it — Trousdale County, Portland, Westmoreland, Red Boiling Springs, Castalian Springs. Everybody put in because they are trying to get water spread out from (Trousdale County), with the focus being you at the head of the stream on the river.”
Trousdale County Mayor Jack McCall added, “We have an advantage for being on the river. Going forward, we are going to have to think more regionally. If we can show that we can possibly provide water for Portland and Westmoreland, and even Lafayette, then it puts us in a good position to get a new water plant funded. So, we need to think regionally. We can’t just think of Trousdale County. Once that pipeline gets opened, if we perform, it stays open.”
The water and sewer board will continue its discussions regarding the aging water and sewer system at Monday’s county commission meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.