With Halloween coming up Saturday, Trousdale County government has released guidance for trick-or-treating.
While the county has chosen not to hold its annual “Trick or Trunk” event at the Senior Center, County Mayor Stephen Chambers has said he would not cancel Halloween.
“The Mayor’s Office has released suggested guidelines for anyone who wants to trick or treat this Halloween. Since trick-or-treating takes place outdoors, if participants social distance and wear masks, there should be little chance of COVID-19 spread. Given the difficulties we have experienced this year, celebrating Halloween is important to many children and parents. As long as social distancing guidelines are followed, it can be celebrated safely,” Chambers said in an email to The Vidette.
A number of events are being held for local children. First Baptist Church will hold a “Trunk or Treat” event from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday in the church parking lot, PigPen BBQ has advertised an event at its restaurant on Saturday, and the Sebra Bull Riding event on New Harmony Road will have candy for kids (call 470-365-9976 for more information).
The Fred A. Vaught Library has to-go treat cups for kids that have a glow-in-the-dark READ cup, candy bag and bookmark and are available to the first 100 kids to visit during operating hours.
For trick-or-treaters, the following guidance is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control:
• Stay home if sick.
• Do not participate if you have been recently diagnosed with COVID-19, exposed to someone with COVID-19 in the last 14 days, or awaiting COVID 19 results.
• Trick or treat with people you live with.
• Remain six feet apart from people you don’t live with.
• Do not wear a costume mask over a cloth mask because it can be dangerous if the costume mask makes it hard to breathe. Instead, consider using a Halloween-themed cloth mask.
• Sanitize your hands frequently while out, especially before eating or after coughing/sneezing.
Homeowners passing out candy are reminded:
• DO NOT hand out candy if you are sick.
• Wear a face mask covering BOTH your mouth and nose.
• Use duct tape or some other method to mark six-foot lines in front of your home and leading to the driveway/front door.
• Position a disinfected distribution table between yourself and trick or treaters.
• Distribute candy in pre-prepared bags placed on a disinfected table to eliminate direct contact with trick or treaters.
• Wash or sanitize your hands often.
In addition, Sheriff Ray Russell’s office made the following announcement:
“Everyone should be aware that on Saturday, Oct. 31, sheriff’s deputies will enforce Municipal Code 11-806 Halloween Curfew.
The Code states: “It shall be unlawful for anyone under the age of 18 to be on or about the public streets from 8:00PM to 5:00AM the night of October 31 or another such date as the board of commissioners deems proper for the observation of the Halloween celebration.
It shall be enforced on those that do not have a lawful reason for being on the street. It will not interfere with going to or from work or out while with a parent or guardian.
It shall be unlawful to possess any egg for the purpose other than for food on or about this period of time.
Possession of eggs could result in a fine of $5.00 per egg plus court costs.
It shall be unlawful to possess any other item for the purpose to be thrown at person or property on or about this date — hedge apples, brick, rock, water balloons, etc., not limited to just the above items.”
Additionally, Municipal Code 11-805 Wearing Masks will be enforced, which states: “It shall be unlawful for any person to appear on or in any public way or place while wearing any mask, device, or hood whereby any portion of the face is so hidden or covered as to conceal the identity of the wearer. The following are exempted from the provisions of this section: (1) Children under the age of ten (10) years old. (2) Workers while engaged in work wherein a face covering is necessary for health and / or safety reasons. (3) Persons wearing gas masks in civil defense drills or exercises or emergencies. (4) Any person having a special permit issued by the town clerk to wear a traditional holiday costume.”
To report criminal activity, call the Sheriff’s Office at 615-374-3994.
