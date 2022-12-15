The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) announced that Trousdale County was chosen as one of two communities in the Upper Cumberland region to be awarded funds from a multimodal access grant.
Multimodal access grants are state-funded grants that require a 5 to 10% match from local governments.
The grants were created to provide support for the transportation needs of pedestrians, bicyclists, and transit users through infrastructure projects.
“I went to the Upper Cumberland (Development District) meeting, and they said that they were only going to award two grants,” said Trousdale County Mayor Jack McCall. “We happen to be one of the cities who got one. So, that was great.”
The county will use the money received from the grant to fund the design and construction of a new sidewalk on Broadway Street in Hartsville.
“As you drive from McMurry (Boulevard) to the downtown area, the sidewalk will be on the left-hand side all the way down,” said McCall. “This will be a rather lengthy construction process, but we’re excited about it.”
Upper Cumberland Development District (UCDD) Communications Coordinator Amye Anderson added, “Hartsville-Trousdale County requested funds for a new sidewalk from the intersection of Depot Street and Broadway traveling north to the intersection of Broadway and McMurry Boulevard. TDOT awarded the community $589,155 for the project.”
However, McCall acknowledges that it was former Trousdale County Mayor Stephen Chambers who worked closely with UCDD Dale Hollow Rural Planning Organization (RPO) Coordinator Mark Dudney to secure the funds.
“It is former mayor Chambers who should really take credit for the grant,” said McCall. “He worked very hard to make sure it happened.”
While safety is largely a factor in completing the sidewalk project for the community, connectivity between Depot Street and McMurry Boulevard will also be improved.
“I am thrilled that these applications were funded,” Dudney said. “The multimodal access grants focus on making communities safer and improving connectivity for citizens. These communities planned and laid the groundwork for this success.”
At this time, it is unknown as to when the sidewalk project will begin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.