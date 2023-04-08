On Monday morning at, Chancellor C. K. Smith of the 15th Judicial District Chancery Court will read a motion for summary judgment as part of a legal review process, through a writ of certiorari (an order to deliver records), that was requested by Hunters Point Quarry, LLC regarding the Trousdale County Planning Commission’s denial of submitted site plans by the company.
A motion for summary judgment is a request for a decision by the court based on submitted documents.
On July 11, the Trousdale County Planning Commission denied the approval of the company’s 147-acre proposed project (the Hunters Point Quarry) in Castalian Springs.
At the time that the project was rejected, many area residents breathed a temporary sigh of relief but also believed that the fight was not over.
In early September, Hunters Point Quarry, LLC filed the request concerning the planning commission’s decision, which resulted in Monday’s legal proceedings.
“Monday morning, we are going to have a motion for summary judgment that will be heard (by the chancellor),” said Trousdale County Clerk and Master Shelly Brawner. “In a motion for summary judgment, the chancellor will read it. It’s not a trial. The attorneys will come in and give the judge the basics on what it is about, and then, he (the chancellor) will retire to (his) chambers and read everything. So, there really won’t be a trial, per se.”
Although a decision may not be rendered immediately on Monday, the county will have legal representation, and both the county and the quarry company will have the opportunity to present material to the judge.
“Our county attorney reached out to another firm that specializes in these kind of issues,” said Trousdale County Mayor Jack McCall. “It may take the chancellor three days to review everything.”
Brawner added, “Usually, in motions for summary judgment, there is just a lot of reading material. So, the chancellor is going to be reading it and making a decision. It probably will take him a couple of days, but he’ll make a decision.”
Monday’s legal proceedings will be held at the Trousdale County Justice Center and will be open to the public.
