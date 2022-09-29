Trousdale County will soon be getting a new BP convenience station at the intersection of Highway 25 and Highway 231 in Castalian Springs.
The intersection experiences a steady volume of traffic, including tractor/trailer movement through the area, which has increased the need of a service station that can handle large trucks.
“This (new station) will be large,” said Southeastern Home Builders owner and project contractor Steve Bode. “It will have 14 pumps (to accommodate) trucks. The trucks will be able to come in and go around the building.
“There will also be a lot of coolers in the store and areas where people can sit down at little tables. It’s not going to have showers like a truck stop, but it is going to be (designed) so that truckers can get off the road. Obviously, there are a lot of trucks down through here. They can come here, and if they want to park, they can.”
Bode and his partner, construction manager Joe Huckowicz, are working together on the project.
“The guy that is partnered with me, Joe Huckowicz, knew that this (project) was coming up for bid, and he bid on the job,” said Bode. “This particular job, he bid on and brought me in after the fact. They were looking for a contractor. Joe has been the construction manager on this (project) until a few months ago. He and I have joined together, and we’re excited about it.”
Though construction on the new gas station is moving along, it has not been without its challenges.
“We’ve had supply-chain issues, getting our steel fabricated and getting it up, but now we are moving right along because we have steel,” said Bode. “A lot of this was held up because we were not able to get our steel trusses built and put in place. The studs were fine, but all of the steel on the inside had to be fabricated and built. All of that steel comes out of New York State. We were having a hard time getting it down here.”
Since supply-chain issues have been resolved, barring any unforeseen circumstances, the project is expected to move quickly toward completion.
“We are going to try and be done by the end of the year,” said Bode. “We are just about ready to do the final grade of the parking lot. They are putting all the gas lines in now, and then we will be moving along pretty swiftly.”
Ron Patel, owner of the new BP station, confirmed that the goal is to have the service station opened by year’s end.
Patel, whose family also owns the Marathon gas station at the same intersection (catty-cornered from the new BP station), indicated that when the new station opens, his family plans to keep the old Marathon station open as well.
“We will still have (the Marathon station) open,” Patel said. “All the food and deli items we will have over (at the new BP station).”
According to Patel, his family’s decision to open a second gas station was two-fold, appreciation for the community and meeting a need.
“We love this town and its people,” Patel said. “We want to see it grow into (an even more) amazing community. We thought this (new) station was needed and would really help (the community) out.
“After we open, we are planning to have giveaway drawings for customers who shop with us. So, be sure to come see us.”
