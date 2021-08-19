Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration Commissioner Butch Eley announced last week that July revenues were $1.5 billion, which is $389.4 million less than the state received in July 2020 but $286.6 million more than the budgeted estimate. The growth rate for July was minus-20.97%.
Trousdale County saw continued growth in its sales tax collections, bringing in $344,924.49 in state sales tax and $146,221.84 in local sales tax during July. Both were up 3.7% and 10.9% respectively from July 2020.
Trousdale also took in $35,386.11 in motor vehicle tax, $38,390.41 in realty transfer & mortgage tax and $4,271.48 in business tax during July.
On an accrual basis, July is the final month in the 2020-2021 fiscal year and reported revenues will be subject to final accrual adjustments that may increase or decrease the recorded cash amounts on an audited basis.
General fund revenues were more than the budgeted estimates in the amount of $260.9 million and the four other funds that share in state tax revenues were $25.7 million more than the estimates.
Sales tax revenues were $246.5 million more than the estimate for July and were 20.75% more than July 2020. For the year, revenues are $1,903.4 million higher than estimated and the annual growth rate is 15.39%.
For fiscal year 2021, revenues were $3,103.5 million more than the budgeted estimate. The general fund recorded $2,957.2 million more than the budgeted estimate and the four other funds were $146.3 million more than estimated.
The budgeted revenue estimates for 2020-2021 are based on the State Funding Board’s consensus recommendation of Nov. 26, 2019 and adopted by the second session of the 111th General Assembly in June 2020. Also incorporated in the estimates are any changes in revenue enacted during the 2020 session of the General Assembly.
