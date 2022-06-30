A Tennessee appellate court is allowing three men allegedly raped as children by a Presbyterian pastor in Memphis more than two decades ago to sue the church and its governing body for allegedly covering up the crimes with a “whitewash” investigation kept hidden for years.
In an opinion made public earlier this month, the Tennessee Court of Appeals has overturned a lower court ruling that dismissed the lawsuit that the men filed against Woodland Presbyterian Church and its two ruling authorities, the Presbyterian of the Mid-South Inc. and the Synod of Living Waters Presbyterian Church, in 2020.
The men, now in their 30s, were among several boys alleged to have been raped by then-Woodland pastor James B. “Jim” Stanford during “sleepovers” at his church-owned home in the 1990s, according to court records. They sought help from the church back then, but Stanford branded them liars as the church hierarchy backed him, records show.
It was only in 2019 that the men learned the church hierarchy had already known by the time of their abuse that Stanford was suspected of raping other boys at these “sleepovers” but did not tell them about those other claims, did nothing to stop the abuse and kept all the abuse claims hidden from its members and the public, according to court records.
Shelby County Circuit Court Judge Rhynette Hurd dismissed the lawsuit last year, ruling that the men had no legal right to file suit decades after the abuse.
“These (men) are now in their 30s, and the court finds that the statute of limitations has run on their claims,” Hurd ruled. “They knew what happened then … so, once they turned 18, within a year they should have asserted those claims (by filing a lawsuit). What happened to them is horrible. There is no doubt about that. It happens all too often.”
But in its opinion, the appellate court disagreed and struck down Hurd’s ruling as legally flawed.
“(Hurd) erred in dismissing (the men’s) complaint at the motion to dismiss stage based upon the statute of limitations (because the men) alleged that efforts were made by certain of the institutional (church) defendants to hide the sexual abuse and a ‘whitewash’ ensued,” Chief Judge D. Michael Swiney wrote in the opinion. “As (the men have) successfully alleged fraudulent concealment, we reverse the trial court with respect to the statute of limitations issue.”
Church sex abuse scandals growingThe court cites as a basis for its ruling a groundbreaking 2012 decision by the Tennessee Supreme Court involving the Roman Catholic Diocese of Memphis. In that case, the high court ruled for the first time that victims of childhood sexual abuse could sue — even decades after the abuse — if the church “misled” them or covered up an abusive priest’s behavior.
A slew of court cases and investigative journalism efforts have now made clear that the Catholic church took active steps to cover up the misdeeds of its priests in the United States and abroad, including paying “hush money” to victims and moving abusive priests from church to church, for more than 70 years.
Pope Francis has acknowledged the “catastrophe” of the Catholic church’s handling of priests who abuse children and, in May of 2019, issued a groundbreaking church law that requires all Catholic priests and nuns to report clergy sexual abuse and cover-ups to church authorities.
The Southern Baptist Convention last month issued a report detailing its own decades-long history of covering up sexual abuse by its clergy. That report came after investigative reporting by the Houston Chronicle revealed that the SBC knew that at least 700 church pastors and staffers had committed sexual abuse of church members over a 20-year period but kept the abuse hidden.
The lawsuit involving Woodland Presbyterian and its former pastor raises similar claims of years of subterfuge by the Presbyterian Church to keep sexual abuse hidden and victims quiet.
The litigation reveals for the first time that the Presbyterian Church USA, the parent organization for the denomination, conducted a secret study of pastoral abuse in the 1990s and determined that not only was abuse happening but the church was doing nothing to prevent it or stop it. The Presbyterian Church USA took no action on the study, however, and kept it hidden, the lawsuit reveals.
