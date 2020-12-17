Trousdale County is seeing a surge in reported cases of COVID-19, according to daily figures released by the state.
The Tennessee Department of Health reported 20 new cases in Trousdale on Sunday and 11 more on Monday, putting the county at over 2,000 total cases since the pandemic began. There were 74 active cases in Trousdale County as of Monday, and 77 cases were reported from Dec. 7-14, per the state’s online dashboard.
Effects have also been felt in the school system, which announced last Friday that the middle and high schools would move to virtual learning for the final week of the fall semester.
“Grades 6-12 will transition to distance learning for the remainder of the semester. 6-12 students will move to daily learn from home instruction all four days. The elementary school will continue on its regular hybrid plan,” Satterfield said via email.
Four bus drivers and a number of food service workers were being quarantined, Satterfield told The Vidette. The inability to feed students was the reasoning behind moving the middle and high schools to virtual classes, he said.
As of Friday there were 64 students and 21 staff members being quarantined for reported close contact with a positive COVID case.
Satterfield said Trousdale had reported five new student cases and seven staff cases for the week of Dec. 4-11. School systems report weekly cases to the state, which makes the reports available to the public via a dashboard at the Department of Education’s website.
Neither school was providing carryout meals for the distance-learning period. The last day of the semester for students was Thursday, Dec. 17.
