Rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in Trousdale County have caused local government to close down the County Administration Building and the Fred A. Vaught Public Library to the public until further notice.
County Mayor Stephen Chambers announced the closure of the administration building on Broadway via email on Dec. 21, saying, “Due to the increase in active COVID cases over the last 10 days, the Administration Building will be closed to the public. It will remain closed until there is an improvement in the number of active cases.”
The public is still able to conduct business through the building’s drive-thru. The county clerk’s office, building inspector, Water Department and other county departments are also available by phone if needed.
Library staff announced later in the week that they would revert to curbside services only beginning Dec. 28 and running through January.
“During that time, you may call ahead at 615-374-3677 and we will gather your requested items for checkout. Computer access and printing capabilities are also still planned to be available in our foyer area for a designated appointment time when you call ahead. Updates will be posted on our entry doors and social media as needed. Thank you for your patience and understanding during this time as we try to keep our staff and patrons safe and well,” the library announced on its Facebook page.
The private sector is also being affected as Wilson Bank & Trust announced that it would restrict in-person access at all its branches, including Hartsville.
“We encourage you to use our drive-thru for all routine transactions, and should you need to visit with a banker in person, please call your local office to schedule an appointment,” bank officials stated.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com. Contributing: Staff reports
