With the safety of our member-owners our top priority, Tri-County Electric is announcing a change in plans for its Annual Meeting on May 7 in Westmoreland.
Unfortunately we will not be able to conduct our traditional celebration with our member-owners. Therefore, the 2020 official business meeting will include only those board members and staff necessary to attend and we encourage our member-owners to stay safely at home in the interests of public health.
We are disappointed that in 2020 Tri-County Electric will not be able to enjoy our traditional gathering with food, festivities, attendance gifts and prizes, and we appreciate your understanding during these challenging times. We look forward to the opportunity to return to our normal annual meeting celebration in the future.
Stay safe and healthy!
