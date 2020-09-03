A classroom at Trousdale County High School is under quarantine after a case of COVID-19 was reported at the school.
Parents of students reported to be in close contact with the COVID case received phone calls from the school nurse and also received letters from the school administration.
The letter states in part: “As your child has been exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19: Your child must QUARANTINE AT HOME for 14 days from the time of their last exposure to that individual. Your child MAY NOT return to school or school activities while in quarantine.”
No further information about the reported case of COVID-19 at TCHS was available because of privacy concerns.
In its Aug. 20 issue, the Vidette reported that at the time there were no cases of COVID-19 in Trousdale County Schools, based on daily reports from the Tennessee Department of Health. Those reports list the number of positive cases in school-aged students by county, defined as ages 5-18.
Since then, TDOH has reported one such case in Trousdale County but has released no further information.
Trousdale County’s overall numbers have risen over the last week, with 63 active cases reported as of Monday and 26 new cases since Aug. 24.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
