With the number of COVID-19 cases rising among both staff and students, Trousdale County Schools moved to virtual classes last Friday for one day only.
Director of Schools Clint Satterfield said the move to the district’s remote learning plan was made necessary because of staffing issues and the rising number of sick students and staff.
“We have 10 staff either out or sick at the elementary school, five at the middle school and three at the high school,” he said. “That puts a stress on us. We have also seen our student cases spike to 14% (as of Jan. 19), which is the highest we’ve seen.
The district applied for a one-day waiver to allow for virtual classes, which was granted by the Tennessee Department of Education. Changes to state law last year require districts to educate in person or use stockpile days for closures. But Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn stated in August that her office would consider waivers as necessary.
With Trousdale schools already closed last Thursday because of icy road conditions, Satterfield said he hoped the four-day break from in-person classes would help break the cycle of spread of the virus.
“More of our staff and students are getting sick and since there’s only one day between next week, we wondered if we could take a virtual day and break the cycle,” he said. “That’s all we were asking for.”
Satterfield said the district’s health staff advised him to request the extra day without in-person classes, but that he anticipated that enough staff would be able to leave quarantine to be able to return to class on Monday.
“We took this day to try to strengthen us for next week,” he said. “Hopefully it will pay off for us.”
All students in Trousdale County Schools have been provided with a Chromebook to provide for access to remote learning, just like that used in the 2020-21 school year. For students without Internet access at home, free WiFi access points are available in the parking lots of all three schools, at the football, baseball & softball stadiums, the swimming pool at Trey Park and the county courthouse. WiFi is also available at the public library, Sonic and McDonald’s, according to the remote learning plan that is available online at tcschools.org.
