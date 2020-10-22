A new business is scheduled to open its doors this week in Hartsville, providing stylish and trendy women’s clothing.
Creekbank Boutique is scheduled to hold a grand opening for its new shop at 202 McMurry Blvd. (next to H&R Block) on Saturday, Oct. 24 from 1-6 p.m.
As part of the grand opening, the first 15 people will receive 10% off their purchase, any purchase exceeding $100 will get a free gift and customers can enter to win a $50 gift card, candle and bath pampering kit.
Creekbank Boutique began five years ago as a partnership between Shawn Baker and her daughter, Taylor. The business has often been at the Community Center featuring weekend sales, and also sells via its website, creekbankboutique.com.
“We did online for about two years and this is our first brick and mortar store,” said Shawn Baker, who also teaches in Trousdale County Schools.
“We will be carrying women’s clothing size small to 3X. Shirts, jeans, leggings, dresses, skirts, loungewear, hats, belts, shoes, jewelry, bags, purses and other special goodies. We have styles to fit everybody’s tastes.”
Creekbank Boutique will be open on Monday thru Friday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The store can also be reached via Facebook and Instagram.
“We are looking forward to working for you to make sure we are carrying he things you love! We will always have comment cards you can fill out to let us know what you would like to see,” Baker said.
“I want people to know how excited we are to bring this to Trousdale County, so they don’t have to travel to another county to go to boutiques. It’s their store!”
