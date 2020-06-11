Cumberland University has announced that it would offer two associate degree opportunities fully online in coordination with the Tennessee (TN) Reconnect program. This comes as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cumberland will offer both the Associate of Arts and Associate of Arts in Business programs fully online to those who are looking to adult learners looking to further their education and prepare for future career opportunities.
“CU is proud to offer these degrees fully online now,” said university President Dr. Paul Stumb. “Especially during times of great uncertainty, we want to provide our students with all of the skills and resources necessary so that they can thrive intellectually, professionally and personally for a lifetime. The Reconnect program allows adult learners who want to take their next steps toward earning a college degree without the added stress of a significant financial burden.”
Tennessee Reconnect, along with the Tennessee Promise, is part of the state’s‘ Drive to 55 campaign, which has the goal of 55% of Tennesseans holding a college degree or certificate by 2025.
The program allows adult learners who do not already have an associate or bachelor’s degree, and have been a resident of Tennessee for at least one year prior to the application date, to complete a two-year degree tuition-free.
The university also announced that it will have students and faculty return to campus for the Fall 2020 semester amid COVID-19.
“We are committed to reopening our campus in the Fall 2020,” said Stumb. “We do acknowledge that based on regulations and advice from officials and the Center for Disease Control (CDC), there may be necessary operational adjustments, but we are willing to do all we can to open our campus this fall.”
In addition to reopening campus, Cumberland will also participate in all sporting events for the 2020-2021 season.
“I’m excited to announce that our athletic teams will be back competing in the fall,” said Director of Athletics and Vice President for Enrollment Services Ron Pavan. “We will continue to work closely with the NAIA and the Mid-South Conference to determine exactly what that looks like in the fall, but we’re excited to be back.”
The university moved to remote classes on March 16 and continued online for the remainder of the Spring 2020 semester. All summer semester classes will be delivered remotely.
