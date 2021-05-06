Cumberland University announced last week the start of its Phoenix Promise program, giving qualified Tennessee students an opportunity to earn a four-year degree, tuition free.
Cumberland has been a proud partner of the Tennessee Promise program, since its inception and the Phoenix Promise is intended to build upon the Tennessee Promise program and give more Tennessee students the opportunity to earn a baccalaureate degree.
Since 2015 Cumberland’s total enrollment has increased by 74%, which is largely attributed to the implementation of the Tennessee Promise program. Since the start of the program, Cumberland has enrolled more than 2,000 Tennessee Promise students, and has seen a 528% increase in Tennessee Promise enrollment from 2015-2020.
“According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, on average a bachelor’s degree graduate makes nearly $1 million more in their lifetime than an associate degree graduate,” said Cumberland University President Dr. Paul C. Stumb in a press release. “We see the value in earning a four-year degree, and we’re helping remove financial barriers for deserving Tennessee students.”
“We believe that access to a better future should not be limited by financial restrictions,” continued Stumb. “Cumberland leads the state in our Tennessee Promise completion rate, and we’re adding the Phoenix Promise to help those students earn a four-year degree and graduate from a private university without formidable student loan debt.”
The Phoenix Promise, an extension of the Tennessee Promise, will allow eligible Tennessee students with the greatest financial need to earn a four-year bachelor’s degree from a private university without paying any tuition costs.
“I work with Tennessee Promise students every day that want to continue their education after earning an associate degree, but aren’t sure if it’s financially feasible for them,” said Abby Pitts, Cumberland University’s Director of Retention and Tennessee Promise. “This scholarship gives students an opportunity to reach their goal of earning a bachelor’s degree and bettering their lives for themselves and their families.”
To be eligible for the Phoenix Promise, a student must be a rising sophomore or junior, have a valid FAFSA with an Estimated Family Contribution (EFC) of 3500 or below, have a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.75 on all college level work at the 24 and 48 credit hour benchmarks, be a Tennessee resident and not be enrolled in a program with already available scholarships, such as nursing students, student athletes or fine-arts performing students.
The Phoenix Promise is available to both current Cumberland students as well as students wishing to transfer from community colleges or other qualified institutions.
For more information on the Phoenix Promise, visit cumberland.edu/phoenix-promise or contact The Office of Financial Aid at 615-547-1399.
— From Staff Reports
