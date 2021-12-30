Hartsville’s newest medical office will open its doors next week as Cumberland Pediatrics is scheduled to begin seeing patients on Monday, Jan. 3.
Cumberland Pediatrics will be located at 333 E. McMurry Blvd., in the building next to Anthony Funeral Home. Business hours will be Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. but the practice has 24/7 availability to deal with emergencies.
Nurse practitioners Miranda Green and Brandy Tomlinson, along with Dr. Anthony Jordan, will be expanding their services to the Hartsville area, which already provides a number of patients for two clinics already open in Lebanon and Gordonsville and is the oldest pediatric practice in Wilson County. Opening a Hartsville branch was the natural choice for the group, Green said.
“We already have quite a large patient population from the area,” Green said.
“Miranda already lives out there (Bethpage) so it was an easy location to put together,” Tomlinson added. “We did a survey of patients who lived out there and we hope a lot of them will go there. Sometimes people can’t get to Lebanon and it’s easier to have somewhere closer to home.”
Green will be on site each day except Thursday, while Tomlinson will be on site on Thursdays. Dr. Jordan will provide coverage as needed and is always just a phone call away if either NP needs a consult, they added.
Pediatrics is a passion for both Green and Tomlinson, who promoted parents having a specific pediatrician for their children rather than a regular family doctor.
“Being parents ourselves, we have sick kids and we know the experience parents have with taking care of their kids,” Green said. “I’m a small-town girl, grew up in the area and am a Westmoreland graduate. To provide care to kids is a blessing for me and we want to provide the best pediatric care possible.”
Cumberland Pediatrics offers well exams, sports physicals as needed and all routine vaccinations for children.
“Instead of going to urgent care, they’ll be able to come see pediatric providers and we hope people use us,” Tomlinson said.
“We want patients to get all the care they need, urgent care, chronic care for the child,” Jordan said. “When we know what’s going on with a child, we know when it’s time for proper care.”
Cumberland Pediatrics will also offer same-day appointments for patients. For more information, call 615-549-7737 or visit cumberland-pediatrics.com.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
