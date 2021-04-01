Plans for a sports complex in Lebanon have been in the works for some time now, but a new wrinkle in the plan may make it more economically feasible for the city. Lebanon’s sport complex design committee is now exploring partnering on the project with Cumberland University.
It all began when Cumberland University officials approached the committee with an idea — partnering with Lebanon to sponsor the construction of a track around one of the complex’s soccer fields.
Cumberland Athletic Director Ron Pavan said the university is always looking for a way to further engage with the community it calls home, and feels this would be a great opportunity to do so.
The track would be designed in alignment with NCAA regulations. It would also feature an area for pole vaulting, long jump competitions and the shot put. If built, it could host Cumberland track and field events. Pavan pointed out that they only have a handful of those events each year, so the track would largely be available for other uses.
Currently, Cumberland’s track team attends all their competitive meets on the road. Such a track facility would allow it to start hosting home meets. As Pavan sees it, this means more revenue for the county and more spotlight for a university, a win-win. The athletic director emphasized he only wants to partner if it will be beneficial to the city.
Pavan also suggested holding other Cumberland athletic events at this field. “We don’t mind occasionally holding soccer or lacrosse games there if it will help promote the facility.”
While Cumberland already has adequate facilities for these sports, Pavan feels like the chance to bring the community into the loop would be a net gain for everyone.
“It’s just one idea. If it’s not the right time, we understand. We are a Wilson County institution, so whatever is best for Wilson County is what we want,” Payan said. “We’re just grateful to the committee that we were able to have a seat at the table.”
Rick Smith, chairman of the committee, said during Wednesday’s committee meeting he hopes to have a finalized proposal wrapped up by next month. After the committee reaches an agreement on what to take to the city, it will go before a council work session. From there, the city will take the reins.
Lebanon began exploring a sports complex, potentially containing soccer, baseball and softball fields and designed to draw youth tournaments, a few years ago. Problems at current fields contributed to the desire to explore a complex.
For the past two decades, the Wilson United Soccer Club has been playing on fields at the Lebanon Municipal Airport. However, airport rules prevent the club from installing lights at the fields, so fall practices are almost impossible once the days get too short. Another problem, as Smith and committee member James Herron both point out, is the liability attached to having so many kids playing soccer on a property where planes take off and land. Herron is on the board of the club.
Also pressing, capacity at the club’s fields is becoming increasingly strained as a result of Wilson County’s growth. Herron said that about five years ago, the the club realized it would soon outgrow its current home. That is why he is insistent the new complex not let up on this goal to expand soccer facilities in the area.
“We’ve been growing so rapidly, we need to make sure our needs are met, and that future growth is accounted for.,” he said. “I am for the partnership with Cumberland as long as it still meets the needs of soccer.”
Smith also feels like the Cumberland partnership could be beneficial to both parties. “I think it would be a great idea. I wouldn’t have entertained the idea if I didn’t think so.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.