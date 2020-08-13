Mid-South Conference Commissioner Eric Ward announced Monday the postponement of fall sports to spring 2021, including at Cumberland University.
The decision from the Mid-South stems from the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ (NAIA) announcement to move fall championships to the spring on July 31. The Mid-South Conference administrative council came to the conclusion with the approval from the MSC Council of Presidents.
“Our main objective is to keep our student-athletes safe and healthy,” said Ron Pavan, Cumberland University’s Vice President for Enrollment Services and Director of Athletics. “Their well-being is the key to our success in athletics. Our theme this year is agility as we continue to make changes and pivot in the non-conference competition this fall based upon state, local, and regional guidelines.”
Men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, men’s and women’s cross country, and football will play their regular-season conference games in the spring with championships to follow.
Conference regular season and tournament dates will be decided when the NAIA releases national championship dates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.