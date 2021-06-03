Cynthia Lou Sann
Cynthia Lou Sann, age 63, of Hartsville, TN passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021 at her home.
She was preceded in death by: husband, Edward F. Sann.
Survivors are: son, Ryan (Jennifer) Herrick of Wausau, WI; three daughters, Julie Sann of Hartsville, Cheryl Sann of Lafayette, Christine (Jammye) Forrest of Cadiz, KY; 11 grandchildren; brother, Wayne (Linda) Danfield of DePere, WI; three sisters, Georgia DeHart of WI, Dorie Dumprope of Rhinelander, WI, Elizabeth Herrick of Belgium, WI.
Memorial services will be held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home at 3 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021.
Visitation with the family will be from 10 a.m. until service time Friday.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.