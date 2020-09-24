Dakota Lee Phillips, 3-month-old baby boy of Joseph Phillips and Hilary Boe, passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at his home.
Survivors are: parents, Joseph Phillips & Hilary Boe of Hartsville; brother, Erik Boe; two sisters, Emily Karda & Aubrie Boe; grandparents, Donna Dorris of Mt. Juliet, Greg & Peggy Clements of Hartsville, Bob & Wendy Boe of Lakemoor, IL, Joseph Phillips Sr. of Hartsville; great-grandparents, Florence Richmond of Wauconda, IL, Eugene (Ruth) Boe of Wauconda, IL, Judith Carole of Lake in the Hills, IL; aunts, Tisha Phillips of Mt. Juliet, Nicole Boe of Hartsville, Jennifer Boe of Chicago, IL, Candice Curtiss of Michigan, Stephanie Hager of Pueblo, CO, Katie Clements of Chicago, IL; uncle, Daniel (Lori) Petty of Columbus, OH; great-aunts, Nancy Richmond of Lafayette, Lori Matula of Des Plaines, IL, Kim Boe of Chicago, IL; great-uncle, Duane Richmond of Lakemoor, IL; cousins, Damon Anderson & Lakelee Jent, Frank & Harry Petty and Elijah Curtiss; second cousin, David (Codye) Johnson.
Funeral services will be held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25.
Visitation with the family will be from 10 a.m. until service time Friday.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
