Trousdale County’s Board of Zoning Appeals granted a variance to operate a dance studio in the old Ward School building during its June 7 meeting.
The request came from Sarah Murray, who is operating Lajoy Dance Studio at the building, which was formerly Trousdale County’s school for Black children prior to desegregation.
Murray told the board she currently has 25 students in eight classes, ranging from ages 4-17. She wanted the ability to expand her classes.
“I hope to continue to teach, try to teach ballet and I want to add more classes,” Murray told the board.
The current zoning of the property allows for special exemptions that have cultural, recreational or educational services, based on current regulations.
“Ward School has been used for civic things, has been taken over as a community center,” said chairman Dwight Jewell. “I think this would be in keeping in what they’re trying to use it for.”
The board also heard requests from three property owners on Beasley Bend Road seeking to exempt their properties from setback requirements. Residences zoned agricultural, such as these, require 40 feet to setback on the side, but eh property owners were requesting exemptions down to 20 feet.
The board declined to grant the exemption, citing the potential of setting a precedent. Jewell noted that the board would reexamine the requests if the property owners could show on paper a need for such an exemption and that various exemptions have been previously granted based on need.
Also he noted that if homes were built with sprinkler systems, the setback requirement would automatically go down to 20 feet based on better fire protection.
Board members also reapproved plans for a Verizon cell tower on Highway 10. The board had approved a request in July 2020, but that permission automatically expires after one year.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
