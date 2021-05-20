Daniel Bradford “Danny B.” Smith, age 77, of Hartsville, passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital in Lebanon.
He was preceded in death by: parents, William Ottie & Elizabeth Shoulders Smith; wife, Nancy Smith; brother, Billy Smith.
Survivors are: son, Brad Smith of Hartsville; daughter, Laura Anne (Randy) Brady of Lebanon; four grandchildren, Richie Moore, Daniel, Andrew & James Brady; two great-grandchildren, Khalaen & Keelyx Moore; special friend, Wendy Ragan of Dixon.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Monday, May 17, officiated by Randy Brady & Eld. Daniel Cook.
Honorary pallbearers were: Hartsville/Trousdale County Volunteer Fire Department.
Active pallbearers were: Daniel Brady, Andrew Brady, Nick Mudd, Andy Welch, Tyler Denning and Rick Moore.
Interment was in Hartsville Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Dixon Creek Missionary Baptist Church or to the American Cancer Society.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyf
hhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.