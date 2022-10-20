Danny Thomas Haliburton, 67, of Hartsville, passed away on Oct. 13, 2022, at his home.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Thomas Henry and Dortch Porter Halliburton; brother, Henry Halliburton; and granddaughter, Rosabella Michelle Haliburton.
He is survived by: two sons, Brad (September) Haliburton of Hartsville, Thomas (Nikki) Haliburton of Hartsville; daughter, Danya (Scotty) Cox of Lafayette; four grandchildren, Gavin Lamb, Brayden Cox, Knox Haliburton, Rusty Haliburton; and companion and her family, Sherry Givens of Hartsville.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home at 11 a.m. Monday, conducted by Pete Freeman.
Interment was held in Dixon Springs Cemetery.
Visitation with the family was from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday and from 9 a.m. until the service time on Monday.
Anthony Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.