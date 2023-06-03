Danny Wayne Claridy, 61 of Hartsville, passed away on May 26, 2023, at his home, surrounded by those he loved.
Sadly, we said goodbye to a great husband, father and Papoo.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Leslie Thomas and Annie Douglas Dickens Claridy; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bruce and Mary Jo Newman; brother, Billy Ralph Claridy; and sister, Deborah Kay Carr.
He is survived by: his wife of 39 years and high-school sweetheart, Mary Lynn Claridy of Hartsville; son, Michael (Cody-Dale) Claridy of Hartsville; daughter, Heather Claridy of Louisville, Kentucky; two grandchildren, Charlie Claridy, Dixon Claridy; two brothers, Richard Claridy of Lafayette, Gary (Jennifer) Claridy of Hartsville; and five sisters, Barbara Brooks of Riddleton, Nancy Tomlinson of Hartsville, Marie (Mack) Sircy of Hartsville, Patricia Dickens of Hartsville, and Jan (Jerry) Gentry of Hartsville.
Danny was a loving husband and amazing father, but he really shined at being Papoo to Charlie and Dixon. His grandchildren could always make him laugh, even in the last days when he didn’t feel his best. He left this world peacefully to be with his Lord and savior, Jesus Christ.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home at 2 p.m. on Monday, conducted by Jeff Blackwell.
Serving as pallbearers was Ronnie Sircy, Cody Woodall, Austin Woodall, Jared Robertson, Adam Joyner, Ben Hudson, Pete Byrnes and David Armistead.
Interment was held in Dixon Springs Cemetery.
Anthony Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
