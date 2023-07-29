DANSBY RECOGNIZED BY ROTARY PHOTO

Rotarian Kelsey Dansby received her recognition as a Paul Harris Fellow from Hartsville Rotary Club President Jerry Richmond at its luncheon on July 20. Paul Harris Fellow recognition signifies that a Rotary member has made a contribution of $1,000 to the Rotary Foundation.

 Submitted

