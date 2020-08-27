Daphne Ann Ferguson, age 49, of Red Boiling Springs, passed away Tuesday morning, Aug. 17, 2020 at her home.
She was preceded in death by: grandparents, Donnie & Pauline White, Gracie & Buster Moss.
Survivors are: husband, Charlie Ferguson of Red Boiling Springs; daughter, Cierra Ferguson of Red Boiling Springs; parents, Donnie “Charlie” & Linda White of Hartsville.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Thursday, Aug. 20, officiated by Bro. Jerry Watson.
Honorary Pallbearers were: Jonathan, Morgan & Michael Byrd, Connor Chapman, Logan & Grayson Young, Kaden Devine & Maddox Byrd.
Active pallbearers were: Andrew Byrd, Bailey & Caleb Chapman, Dave, Dan, Sam and Kelvin Gregory.
Interment was in Dixon Springs Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the funeral expenses.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd., Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfh
hartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.