Darrell Carman, age 65, of Hartsville, passed away Friday evening, July 23, 2021.
Darrell was a dedicated husband of 48 years to the late Ann Carman, father to 11 children and “Papa” to 36 grandchildren. Born and raised in Hartsville, he was the son of Gene Carman and wife Dorothy Carman and brother to Harold, Carroll, Kathy and Karen.
Darrell and Ann raised their 11 children in the Green Grove Community of Trousdale County, which they loved. Darrell was a faithful member of Grace Baptist Church in Hartsville for more than 35 years. Darrell was a Real Estate Broker and Auctioneer in the family business, Gene Carman Real Estate & Auctions, where he worked with his father, siblings and other co-workers that he considered his family for over 45 years. He also enjoyed farming and managing his herd of cows (not to be confused with his herd of children). He will be greatly missed!
He was preceded in death by: his wife of 48 years, Ann Carman; parents, Harold Gene Carman Sr. and Dorothy Jean Talley; sister-in-laws, Dr. Lynn Ford & Linda Carman; father-in-law, Coach Turney Ford; mother-in-law, Hilda Ford.
Survivors are: six daughters, Christy (Chris) Helson, Charity (James) West, Cayla (Wesley) Anderson, Carrie (Jordan) Green, Candace (David) Armistead & Courtney Carman; five sons, Michael Carman, Matthew (Betsy) Carman, Mark (Britteny) Carman, Chad (Lamanda) Carman, Caleb Carman; 36 grandchildren; two sisters, Kathy (Lloyd) Andrews, Karen (Kenny) Armstrong; two brothers, Harold (Debbie)
Carman and Carroll Carman; two sister-in-laws, Judy (Bob) DiSalvo & Kathy (Mark) Reece; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held at Grace Baptist Church in Hartsville on Tuesday, July 27, officiated by Bro. Carroll Carman, Bro. Donny Martin, Bro. Chris Davis, and Bro. Justin Dillehay.
Pallbearers were sons and son-in-laws.
Interment was in the Hartsville Memorial Gardens.
Please make memorial contributions in honor of Darrell Carman to the Hartsville Community Pregnancy Center or the Hartsville Cemetery.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyf
hhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
