Darrell Glen Mahaney, age 63, of Gallatin, passed away Saturday morning, August 1, 2020 at Skyline Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by: father, Donald Jerry Mahaney; mother, Edith Anderson; stepfather, Cecil Anderson.
Survivors are: two brothers, Steve (Tammy) Mahaney of Castalian Springs, Doyle Mahaney of Gallatin; nephew, Steven (Alicia) Mahaney Jr. of Spring Hill; great-niece, Avery Mahaney; great-nephew, Ayden Mahaney.
Graveside services were held on Tuesday, Aug. 4, at the Willow Grove Cemetery, officiated by Bro. Woody Alderson.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.