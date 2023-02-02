A new nine-hole disc golf course is ready for play at the Hartsville City Park.
Although there are a few finishing touches that still need to be added to the new course, weather permitting, it is ready for public use.
The disc golf course was the vision of the charitable organization Discin’ Disciples and has been in the works since 2021, when the organization brought the idea before the Trousdale County Commission for approval.
“Back in 2021, (the Discin’ Disciples) proposed putting a disc golf course in Hartsville,” said Jim B. Satterfield Middle School teacher and Discin’ Disciple Micah Miller. “At the time, the closest one to Hartsville was in Gallatin at Triple Creek Park. We were trying to branch out and get a new course started, so it was designed and put it in front of the (county commission).
“We broke ground for the course during this year’s fall break and got the baskets in, but we are still waiting on the tee pads. The tee pads are basically little concrete slabs that we put in for each hole for people to stand on. They’re like tee boxes for golf. But people can still play with the baskets that we have without the tee pads. The tee pads can come later.”
According to Miller, the new course is quite spacious with a lot of room to play.
“The course stretches from the bridge on Main Street near the main walkway entrance and goes all the way around the back of the park to (the stage),” said Miller. “We used that entire back portion of the park because it is nice and spread out.”
As a result of the disc golf course’s sponsoring organization, the Discin’ Disciples, working towards non-profit status, it hold a variety of charitable events but also depends on donations from local businesses and private citizens to help support various community projects, such as the disc golf course in Hartsville.
“We did a tournament for Operation Stand Down of Tennessee,” said Discin’ Disciples Executive Director Les Norwood. “We were able to raise $1,300.
“We are also hoping to raise enough funds to put in tee pads for the disc golf course in Hartsville.”
For those interested in contributing, donations can be made by contacting the organization via e-mail at discindisciples@outlook.com.
