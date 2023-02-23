Discussions continued on Thursday night at the Trousdale County School Board meeting regarding Tennessee’s Third Grade Literacy Law. As one part of the new legislation, students who score below grade level on the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) will be required to attend Summer Learning Camp in order to be promoted to fourth grade.
According to Trousdale County Elementary School Principal Demetrice Badru, Summer Learning Camp is a good safety net for students who are wavering between working on or below grade level, and she encourages parents to take advantage of the opportunity for their children.
However, though multiple efforts have been made by Badru to communicate to parents the need to sign students up for Summer Learning Camp, only 17 families have responded so far.
“Although no one is able to predict how a student will perform on one assessment (TCAP), it is essential that parents take advantage of all the information, tools, practice opportunities, and safety nets so that our students can read at grade level upon the completion of third grade,” said Badru. “Summer Learning Camp is one of the best opportunities that we have available to help get our students promoted to the fourth grade.”
Trousdale County Director of Schools Clint Satterfield added, “We are asking all of our third-grade parents to register their students online for Summer Learning Camp by March 3 in order for us to provide the highest quality learning experience necessary to get our students promoted to the fourth grade.”
Because TCAP scores will be available after the Summer Learning Camp registration deadline, Satterfield encourages parents to err on the side of caution and register students soon.
“Due to the delay of TCAP results, student report cards will not be mailed home to parents until June 2,” said Satterfield. “Should a student be retained, this late notice will not allow the parents and the school enough time to plan a high-quality learning experience to support our students. Therefore, it is essential that parents enroll their third-grade students now to ensure a placement in the Summer Learning Camp.”
Summer Learning Camp will run for four weeks during the month of June, but in order for students to attend, they must be registered prior to March 3.
“(Summer Learning Camp) will be held June 5-30,” said Satterfield. “Parents may drop their student (from Summer Learning Camp) at any time, but placements will not be available in May and June.”
