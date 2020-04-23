Death Notices
Carol Helen Brisby Billingsley, age 82, of Hermitage, passed away Thursday afternoon, April 16, 2020 at Alive Hospice in Nashville.
Private graveside services were to be held at the Hartsville Memorial Gardens.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-22870, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
Judason Poplin Meador, age 84, of Dixon Springs, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Hartsville Health & Rehab.
No services are planned at this time.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.