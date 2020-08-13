Deborah Kaye Carr, age 63, of Hartsville, passed away Sunday morning, Aug. 9, 2020 at Sumner Regional Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by: husband, Tim Carr; parents, Leslie & Annie Claridy; brother, Billy R. Claridy.
Survivors are: son, Adam Carr of Hartsville; grandson, Tristin Carr; three brothers, Richard Claridy of Lafayette, Gary (Jennifer) Claridy of Hartsville, Danny (Mary Lynn) Claridy of Hartsville; five sisters, Barbara Brooks of Riddleton, Nancy Tomlinson of Hartsville, Anna (Mack) Sircy of Hartsville, Patricia Dickens of Hartsville, Janice (Jerry) Gentry of Hartsville.
Graveside services were held on Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Green Grove Cemetery, officiated by Eld. Jackie Dillehay and Eld. Rodney Carter.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd., Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhharstsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
