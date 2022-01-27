Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration Commissioner Butch Eley announced recently that revenues for December were higher than expected and exceeded the monthly revenues from the previous year. State revenues for December were $1.9 billion or $437.2 million more than the budgeted estimate with growth of 24.2% from December 2020.
“December tax revenues exceeded budget estimates due to strong sales tax growth, corporate tax growth and realty tax collections included within privilege taxes,” Eley said. “Sales tax receipts, reflecting November retail sales activity, continue to benefit from a surge in consumer demand and the established marketplace facilitator law. In addition, it is estimated that some portion of retail purchasing may have shifted from December to November due to reports of supply chain disruptions. Next month’s January revenue report will fully capture consumer spending for the 2021 holiday season.
“While revenue collections continue to look promising, we will persist in closely monitoring our revenues and expenditures throughout the remainder of this fiscal year.”
Trousdale County collected $332,246.34 in state sales tax and $157,848.62 in local sales tax during December. Both were up 16.33% and 19.94% respective from December 2020.
Trousdale also took in $197.95 in income tax, $30,647.10 in motor vehicle tax, $62,990.93 in realty transfer & mortgage tax and $7,874.25 in business tax during December.
On an accrual basis, December is the fifth month in the 2021-2022 fiscal year.
General fund revenues were more than the budgeted estimates in the amount of $411.3 million and the four other funds that share in state tax revenues were $25.9 million more than the estimates.
Sales tax revenues were $214 million more than the estimate for December. The December growth rate was 24.49%. For the first five months of this fiscal year, revenues are $923.6 million higher than estimated, and the year-to-date growth rate is 20.83%.
Year-to-date revenues for five months were $1.626 billion more than the budgeted estimate. The general fund recorded$1.523 billion in revenues more than estimates, and the four other funds recorded $102.9 million more than estimates. Year-to-date growth for the first five months is 21.8%.
