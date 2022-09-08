New members of the Trousdale County School Board began their service to the school district this month. As they began, two veteran members of the board said goodbye after many years of service.
At the school board meeting on Aug. 18, Regina Waller and Anthony Crook received distinguished service awards commemorating their dedication to the school system.
Taking a retrospective look at his years of service to the district, Crook was complimentary of the students and teachers.
“The kids and the teachers are doing a great job,” said Crook. “They make our job so easy.
“One of the highlights of my time on the school board was when we won the SCORE Prize (which recognizes Tennessee public schools and districts that are leaders in learning and exemplify the work that is moving Tennessee toward the goal of preparing every student for success), and we did that twice. When I first ran for the school board, I wanted to help the school system become better, and I think we’ve accomplished that. It’s been a pleasure and an honor to serve. We, as a team, have done a lot of work, good or bad. It’s not always been popular, but we did what’s been right for the kids, and we did what was right for our faculty.”
After 12 years, Crook decided to relinquish his District E seat on the school board, where he served the school district since 2010.
“Now, it’s time for old blood to go out and new blood to come in,” said Crook. “I think the new board members that are coming in are really good. We’ve got a great team. The schools are better for it. Our children are better for it, and our community is better for it. It’s been an honor serving.”
Since 2006, Waller has served on the school board in District D. Seeing a lack of support for the schools from parents and wanting to make a difference, she decided it was time to get involved.
“My son started Trousdale County schools in kindergarten,” said Waller. “When he was in first grade, I formed the Parent Teacher Organization (PTO). I was the president for two years. I saw that the schools didn’t have a lot of support from parents. I like to help. So, when I see there’s a need, I get to work on a plan.
“About a year into (serving on the PTO), the board position opened up. A former board member called me and said, ‘Would you be interested in (the school board position)?’ That’s how I got involved. I just wanted to make a difference.”
Over the past 16 years, Waller has seen significant change in the school district.
“When I came on the board, Trousdale County as a school district, was behind the eight ball,” Waller said. “We were not in a good place. At that point, the state was threatening to take over our schools if we didn’t get some things in line. I quickly learned that we were going to have to do some work in a very fast manner.
“But as we started (making changes), people started recognizing what we were doing. We won two SCORE prizes, which is unheard of. And on my way out, when I hear that all of our schools are level 5 schools, I take a deep breath and say, ‘I was just a little part of that.’ It’s been a great ride, and a great way to go out for me.”
As the two long-time board members said farewell, Trousdale County Director of Schools Clint Satterfield presented each with a distinguished service plaque and offered a few parting words.
“There is just a lot of experience leaving here,” said Satterfield. “Mr. Crook has served on the board of education for 12 years. Ms. Waller has served on the board for 16 years. We have all become stronger in that we have been able to (set aside) our personal preferences and do what is right for the kids. Because of (their) leadership, our students have benefitted greatly.
“I’ve enjoyed doing the work together. I know our community is so appreciative of (their) service.”
This month, Robert F. Atwood III assumes the District D seat on the Trousdale County School Board, while Racheal Petty begins serving in District E.
