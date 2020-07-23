Denice Jackson is announcing her candidacy for re-election to a fourth term representing Districts 1 and 2 on the Trousdale County School Board.
Jackson is a lifelong resident of Trousdale County and a graduate of TCHS, as well as her three children. An employee of the Trousdale County Sheriff’s Department, she has bee married to Jeff Jackson for 25 years and the couple has three children, Tricia Gravens, Joey Cox and Joshua Jackson, and three grandchildren.
She has served on the School Board since first being elected in 2008 and served as board chairman in 2011-12.
Jackson touted the school system’s success over the past decade, noting that Trousdale County Schools have gone from being on the No Child Left Behind Act’s ‘Needs Improvement’ list to being ranked as one of the top school districts in Tennessee.
In 2019, Trousdale County was named an Exemplary School District by the Tennessee Department of Education and all three schools were named Reward Schools.
“I have stated that my goal is to ensure that all students, regardless of name, race, gender or socioeconomic status, receives the highest quality education that best prepares each and every student for college and a career,” Jackson said. “I have and always will promise to continue to make the best decisions to put our children and their education first and also move our school system to success.
“I hope I have earned each and every one’s trust and respect during my three terms and that I am always there with an opened ear and a mind to listen. I will always put the children’s best interests and their education first. I would greatly appreciate your vote and support for re-election.”
Early voting began last week and continues through Aug. 1. Election Day is Aug. 6.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory @hartsvillevidette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.