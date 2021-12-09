Trousdale County will have a vacancy on the County Commission at the end of the month in the 5th District.
Coy Dickey submitted a letter of resignation to the mayor and Commission chairman late last month, set to take effect on Dec. 31. Dickey, who was elected in 2018, told The Vidette said he is moving out of the district, which would have automatically triggered his resignation from the Commission.
“I appreciate the opportunity to have served the people of my district,” Dickey said.
County Mayor Stephen Chambers told The Vidette he hoped to be able to advertise the vacancy in early January, once Dickey’s resignation becomes official, with an eye toward filling the vacancy at the Commission’s January meeting. An appointed replacement would serve the remainder of the term, which expires in August 2022.
Anyone interested in seeking appointment can contact the mayor’s office at 615-374-2461 or Dwight Jewell at dwightjewell@gmail.com. Candidates must have been a resident of the 5th District for at least six months and have been a resident of Trousdale County for a year. For other qualifications required by Tennessee Code Annotated, interested parties can contact the mayor’s office or Jewell.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
